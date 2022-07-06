Eric Holder Found Guilty of Murdering Rapper Nipsey Hussle
VERDICT IS IN
A jury convicted Eric Holder on Wednesday of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. The jury deliberated for an hour on its second day together, and the verdict was read just after 10:30 a.m. PDT. Holder was also convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm for wounding two other men. He is now looking at life in prison. Holder and Hussle were formerly members of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, and Holder was said to have shot Hussle during a chance encounter outside Hussle’s clothing store after Hussle accused him of snitching to law enforcement. Defense attorney Aaron Jansen admitted that Holder killed Hussle, but argued throughout the trial that the charges were too harsh because the crime was done in the “heat of passion.” Prosecutors argued the murder was premeditated. Hussle had cleaned up his act later in life, becoming an advocate against gun violence and for community development in his neighborhood.