Trumpist Radio Host Eric Metaxas: America Is Starting to Become Like Nazi Germany
WTF
Conservative Christian radio host Eric Metaxas made several comparisons between the United States and the Third Reich in a new interview with The Atlantic, saying his reaction to the treatment of Trump supporters after the Capitol riot was, “Holy cow. What am I, in Nazi Germany?” “This event happens, and before the smoke clears, we are using the opportunity—and I’m not talking about the Biden administration; I’m talking about the Democratic establishment and the media—instantly seizing on it to demonize, in the harshest terms, anyone who would support Trump,” the outspoken Trump ally said. “That just blew my mind.” Mextaxas attributed his comparisons to his earlier scholarship on anti-Nazi theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and insisted he wasn’t comparing Trump supporters to Jewish people. “The point is, in Germany, if you didn’t go along with the party line, you would be demonized,” he said, adding, “We’re kind of getting there. Even a millimeter in that direction is too close for comfort for me.” Metaxas maintains, falsely, that there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election.