A 32-year-old Florida man was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday after police said they caught him trespassing at a preschool with an AK-47 in his vehicle. The man, identified as Eric Sandow, allegedly told officers who approached him at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean that he was on his way to the CIA. The agency’s headquarters are about a mile away from the school. A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up the AK-47 and a handgun, according to Fairfax County Police. He is now charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.