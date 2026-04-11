Eric Swalwell Breaks Silence Following Rape Accusation

Eric Swalwell has broken his silence about allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women, including a claim of rape.

In a video posted to social media, the California congressman flatly denied the accusations, calling them “absolutely false.”

Swalwell has denied the allegations, slamming them as "absolutely false." Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

“These allegations of sexual assault are flat false,” Swalwell said. “They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have.”

Swalwell also appeared to acknowledge personal misconduct, apologizing to his wife for “mistakes in judgment” that seemed to hint at infidelity, while insisting those were separate from the allegations.

“I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint,” he said.

“I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.”

The response came as his gubernatorial campaign continued to unravel following allegations from multiple women.

One former staffer said Swalwell raped her in 2024 when she was heavily intoxicated, while three other women described various forms of sexual misconduct, including unsolicited explicit messages and unwanted advances.

Reporting from CNN and The San Francisco Chronicle corroborated key elements of the women’s accounts, including text messages and conversations with friends and family.

Swalwell has given no indication that he plans to withdraw from the California governor's race. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The backlash has been swift at the highest levels.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the accusations “incredibly disturbing” and demanded an investigation, and that Swalwell end his campaign.

“This is unacceptable of anyone—certainly not an elected official—and must be taken seriously,” Jeffries said.

“We commend the courageous women for sharing their experiences.”

Statement on the Serious Accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell. pic.twitter.com/9lkYqiCIGr — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 11, 2026

As Swalwell pushed back, a parallel narrative took hold online that the behavior was an open secret in political circles.

“We all knew,” one widely shared post on Bluesky read. “Anyone who had any connections to California Hill members knew… Swalwell groomed his interns and young staff over Snapchat.”

Journalist Dave Weigel pointed to the speed of the political fallout, while David Dayen wrote: “Because they all actually knew, and the escape plan if it ever got out was practiced, at least in their heads.”

The embattled Democrat denies the claims but admits to “mistakes” as his campaign unravels. Instagram

The campaign is already in tatters with top staffers resigning and major endorsements withdrawn.

Former allies of Swalwell, including California Sen. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have also called on him to withdraw his gubernatorial bid.

Swalwell, however, gave no indication that he plans to step aside.

Adam Schiff withdrew his endorsement for Eric Swalwell for Governor of California. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“This weekend, I’m going to spend time with my family and friends,” he said.