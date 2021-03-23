Sister of Police Officer Killed in Boulder Grocery Store Shooting: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
‘MY SWEET BROTHER’
Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, was among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting in King Soopers supermarket in the Colorado city on Monday. Tributes have already poured in from city leaders and Police Chief Maris Herold, who said Talley was the first officer to respond to the massacre. Now his little sister has paid her own tribute. Kirstin Stillwell posted a photo of the two of them together as kids, and wrote: “My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar.” The officer’s father, Homer Talley, said in an earlier statement: “He had seven children. The youngest is 7 years old. He loved his kids and his family more than anything.” A suspected gunman, who was injured, is in custody. No identity or possible motive has been disclosed by police.