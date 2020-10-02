Eric Trump Asks for Prayers for His Father Over COVID-19 Battle

Read it at Twitter
The president’s son, Eric Trump, on Friday asked for prayers for his “true warrior” father, who was diagnosed a day earlier with the deadly novel coronavirus. “He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day,” wrote Trump. “I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure.” The tweet came minutes after the White House announced that the president would be flown in a helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.