Eric Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Protesters ‘Animals’ at Tulsa Rally
Before his father took the stage for his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma the night after the Juneteenth holiday, Eric Trump used his speech in front of the half-filled arena to call Black Lives Matter protesters “animals.”
“We’re going to keep the moral fabric of this country,” he claimed, with wife Lara by his side. “Because when you watch the nonsense on TV, when you see these animals literally taking over our cities, burning down churches, this isn’t America. That’s not what Americans do.”
He appeared to be referring to the small fire that was set and quickly extinguished in the basement of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. in the early days of the protests that followed George Floyd’s killing by police. No churches have been “burned down” during the demonstrations.