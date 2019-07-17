CHEAT SHEET
BEST DAD EVER
Eric Trump Claims ‘95 Percent’ of Americans Support His Father
President Trump’s son Eric Trump falsely claimed on Wednesday that 95 percent of Americans support his father. “My father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day. And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics,” Eric Trump said. “And guys, I’m telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation.” Public polling suggests otherwise. RealClearPolitics polling puts the president’s approval rating at 44.4 percent and his disapproval rating at 52 percent. His son’s comments come after Trump’s recent racist tweets telling four freshman congresswoman of color to “go home” to their countries. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the presidents racist attacks. Despite the public outrage and official condemnation from the House, support for the president has actually risen among Republican voters in the wake of his racist tirade.