Eric Trump’s Pity Party: Two People Tried to Buy Me ‘Apology’ Dinner for Raid
POOR YOU
Eric Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night that two people approached him and Lara Trump looking to buy them an apology dinner for how the country has treated their family. “Last night, I had an argument between two people in a restaurant who were trying to buy Lara and I dinner to apologize for what the US government has done to our family,” Trump told the host. Why the real-estate titan’s son was having an argument with people who were attempting to buy him dinner is unclear. In the same interview, Eric Trump added that he has surveillance footage from the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago that he can share publicly—but he intends to disclose it “at the right time.” The former president’s approval rating shot up by 10 points in a prospective 2024 Politico/Morning Consult poll against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week after the FBI raid to retrieve sensitive federal documents from his estate became conservative fodder.