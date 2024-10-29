Eric Trump Gives ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Barron Girl Advice

Eric Trump has some words of wisdom for his younger brother, Barron. In a video interview with the Daily Mail, Eric revealed his dating advice for the person who calls “the most eligible bachelor” in the world. “You are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now,” Eric addressed Barron. “Just be careful, just be careful,” he added. “There are a lot of eyes on you.” Barron, 18, is currently a freshman at NYU. Eric also shared that Barron has been getting involved in the campaign. “He’s done a great job pushing some of the youth podcasts,” Eric said. Donald Trump recently appeared on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, as well as businessman Patrick Bet-David’s podcast. He told both hosts that Barron had recommended them. Barron may need all the advice he can get—his father revealed on Bet-David’s podcast that Barron has never had a girlfriend.
