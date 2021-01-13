Eric Trump Hangs Up After Being Asked if His Dad Incited Capitol Riots
YOU’RE BREAKING UP
Eric Trump abruptly ended a call with a journalist after he was asked whether his dad incited last week’s riot at the Capitol. Associated Press reporter Bernard Condon spoke to the president’s middle son on Tuesday in the wake of last week’s insurrection. In the days since the riot, business partners have abandoned the Trump Organization—which is run by Eric and Donald Trump Jr.—as they decided that they’d rather not be soiled by the Trump stink. Eric dismissed those decisions as a form of “cancel culture,” and predicted that the Trump brand will thrive with the support of the millions of voters who will follow the one-term president “to the ends of the Earth.” However, the call ended all of a sudden, with AP reporter Condon writing: “Asked directly in his interview if he felt his father incited the crowd, Eric Trump paused and then the line went dead.”