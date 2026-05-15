Eric Trump Has Epic Meltdown at Primetime TV Host

Eric Trump said Friday he intends to sue The Briefing anchor Jen Psaki and her network, MS NOW, over comments she made about his trip to China and his business activities.

Trump made several statements in a post on X after Psaki’s Wednesday night monologue in which she talked about his overseas trip, while citing other outlets’ reporting.

“Contrary to her monolog [sic] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5—not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this,“ the presidential son, who is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, began.

“I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control,” Trump, 42, continued. “I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!”

Trump has threatened to sue MS NOW and anchor Jen Psaki. X/EricTrump

Trump concluded: “I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks, @LaraLeaTrump and I went to the Great Wall of China. More to come…”

Psaki began her remarks about Trump by referring to The New York Times’ report that the Justice Department may settle President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, with one condition that the IRS drop any audits of the president, his family members, or businesses.

The president, Eric, Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization sued in January over leaked tax returns.

“That unprecedented protection from financial scrutiny would not just extend to Trump, but to his two adult sons and the Trump family businesses, who have all been making money off of his presidency,“ Psaki said. ”Which reminds me: guess where Trump’s adult son Eric is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China."

“Eric Trump does not have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of firewalled off from any U.S. government activities, because he took over the family businesses when his father reentered the White House—supposedly to prevent conflicts of interest. But there he is,“ Psaki continued.

”I should say that when asked about Eric Trump joining the trip, the White House simply said that there were no conflicts of interest there. I guess, thanks for that. A spokesperson for Eric himself said that Eric was just joining the president in his own personal capacity, saying that Eric will not participate in any discussions or meetings related to any business entity, and that Eric Trump does not have business ventures in China or plans on doing business with China,” she went on, echoing what Trump posted on X.

Psaki remarked that it “is quite an interesting denial” in light of a Financial Times story published Wednesday titled “Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked group chases China deal.”

According to that report, a fintech company linked to him and the Trump family’s crypto business, World Liberty Financial, was exploring a deal with a Chinese chipmaker.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Eric Trump at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday. Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

“You see, Eric is on the board of a company called ALT5 Sigma,” Psaki said, showing a clip of him and his brother ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell with the company name shown around them. That was one of the claims Trump denied.

“While Eric is in China with his dad, the Financial Times is reporting that this company has a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential deal with a Chinese computer chip manufacturer to build AI data centers, and a whole bunch of other AI related stuff,” Psaki said. “Oh, and guess what else? That Chinese firm they have that memorandum of understanding with? Well, Congress has warned that that company is connected to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Now, neither the Chinese chip manufacturer or ALT5 responded to the Financial Times’ request for comment, but it certainly seems like Eric might be getting a little more than just quality time with his dad out of this China trip, doesn’t it?” Psaki wondered.

“I mean, I could go on and on and on about all of the sketchy ways that Trump’s sons are making money while their dad is president,” the MS NOW anchor went on. “Just last month, Eric was on Fox Business, bragging out loud about how one of his companies scored a $24 million contract with the Pentagon. Last year, a company partially owned by Trump’s other adult son, Don Jr, landed a nearly $5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, and both of Trump’s sons are now part owners in a new drone company that is hoping to win major Pentagon contracts.”

Psaki criticized a condition of the proposed IRS settlement: that the Trump family would not be audited. MS NOW

Psaki concluded: “I should say that all of those companies deny there is any conflict of interest, as do Don and Eric. But wouldn’t it be great if someone—say, the IRS—were to check, given how clear the potential conflicts of interest are? You would think that Trump and his sons would deserve more financial scrutiny, not less. But nope.”