Eric Trump Inflates Number of Supporters ‘Lining the Streets’ for His Dad
‘NEVER GIVE UP’
Eric Trump appeared on Fox News late Tuesday, telling host Sean Hannity that he had spent “every minute of the last 36 hours” with his father and that he’s “never seen a stronger, more determined person.” The second son of the former president then inflated the numbers of supporters flying the Trump flag across Florida and New York, claiming that in Florida “tens and tens of thousands” lined the streets, while in Manhattan, “every single intersection was closed..there was an army around Trump Tower...there’s an army around the courthouse.” Trump appeared to ignore reports in Florida of “a small group,” and reports that cited New York numbers spanned in the hundreds, which also included anti-Trump protesters. Trump, like his father, took aim at District Attorney Alvin Bragg, questioning “how many people in New York died because the entire NYPD wasn’t doing their job because they were dealing with Alvin Bragg’s political charade?” He added: “My father will never ever give up. He’s going to fight and I promise you, mark my words. I promise you, he is going to win in 2024.”