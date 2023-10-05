Eric Trump: My Dad Needs a Bigger Gavel if He’s Going to be Speaker
IS HE JOKING?
There is at least one person cheering for former President Donald Trump’s—incredibly unlikely—ascension to Speaker of the House: his son, Eric, who went on Newsmax and said it would be “the coolest damn thing in the entire world.” The Trump Organization executive also had a suggestion: “I would make sure he got a bigger gavel than the small little one that they have,” he told Newsmax anchor Carl Higbie, adding that ideally it would be a “huge gavel.” Earlier in the day, the former president claimed that “a lot of people” have asked him about becoming Speaker, and said he would do “whatever is best” for the GOP. After his court appearance at his company’s fraud trial in New York, Trump posted a doctored photo on Truth Social of him raising a gavel—though it appeared to be of a normal size.