Eric Trump Noses Ahead in Race to Be Most Loathsome Trump of All

During an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro this weekend, Donald Trump’s son Eric suggested the COVID-19 shutdowns are a “cognizant strategy” meant to hurt his father’s re-election chances.

“You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” he said. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

“They think they are taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” he continued. “Joe Biden can’t get 10 people in a room. My father is getting 50,000 in a room. And they want to do everything they can to stop it.”