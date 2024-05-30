Eric Trump repeated his father’s false claim Wednesday that the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan once made a post on X depicting the president-turned-defendant behind bars.

Trump, who—unlike his indicted father—isn’t prohibited by a gag order from talking about the daughter of the judge in the ongoing criminal trial, appeared on Sean Hannity’s show where he rattled off a list of grievances after the first day of jury deliberations.

“His daughter is reportedly making millions and millions of dollars and reportedly has a screenshot on her, you know, social profiles of my father behind bars,” Trump told the Fox News host incredulously. “And he won’t recuse himself after voting to stop Republicans?”

It wasn’t clear what reports Trump was referencing, but if any did describe Merchan’s daughter as having made such a post, they would be false.

After Donald Trump wrote a Truth Social screed in March targeting her, a spokesperson for the New York Office of Court Administration told The Daily Beast that what he had claimed was not rooted in reality.

“The X, formerly Twitter, account being attributed to Judge Merchan’s daughter no longer belongs to her since she deleted it approximately a year ago,” OCA spokesperson Al Baker said. “It is not linked to her email address, nor has she posted under that screenname since she deleted the account.”

“Rather, it represents the reconstitution, last April, and manipulation of an account she long ago abandoned.”

The fact that Merchan’s daughter is president of a political consulting firm that has done work for Democratic candidates has been exploited by Trump’s allies to allege bias by Merchan. That continued in full force on Hannity Wednesday, where the namesake host and Trump confidante whined that Merchan is “clearly trying to help the prosecution get this across the finish line despite no evidence of any crime.”