Eric Trump Says His Dad ‘Literally Saved Christianity’
BLASPHEMY
Eric Trump wants the world to know that his father has “literally saved Christianity” from hordes of Democrats trying to “close churches all over the country.” The president’s son made the bizarre claim in an interview aired last week just as news began to trickle out about the White House COVID-19 cluster. The interview was recorded prior to the president announcing his own role in the cluster. Speaking to a North Dakota radio station, the younger Trump praised his father as having “more backbone than any person who’s ever lived.” He then listed off an array of vague accomplishments before insisting that churches all over the country were under threat until President Trump swooped in to save the day. “He’s protected the Second Amendment, he’s literally saved Christianity. I mean there’s a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side. I mean, the Democratic Party, the far left has become the party of the atheist. I mean, they want to attack Christianity, they want to close churches … they’re totally fine keeping liquor stores open. But they want to close churches all over the country,” he said.