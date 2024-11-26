Boris Epshteyn will be ejected from Donald Trump’s inner MAGA sanctum and face retribution if allegations that he peddled influence in the new administration for cash prove true, according to one of Trump’s sons.

Epshteyn, who has variously served as a Trump adviser since 2016, is accused of asking potential administration appointees to pay him monthly fees if they wanted him to advocate for them to the president-elect, according to an internal probe by Trump’s legal team.

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said Monday night that there will be no tolerance if the allegations prove true.

“My father’s been very clear: You do not do that under any circumstance and, believe me, there will be repercussions if somebody was,” Trump said on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

“I certainly hope the reporting’s false. I can also tell you if it’s true, that person will probably no longer be around,” he added.

The Washington Post spoke to two people familiar with the report by Trump’s attorneys, who said Treasury Secretary pick Scott Bessent was among those who Epshteyn failed at soliciting for cash.

Epshteyn has denied wrongdoing, calling the “fake claims” against him “false and defamatory.”

While Eric Trump said he believes Epshteyn is a “good human being” and hopes “the reporting is false,” the tone of his remarks—which departed from the Trump team’s oft-preferred communications strategy of doubling down and denials—did not go unnoticed.

Eric Trump on the internal investigation into Boris Epshteyn, whom he called a good human being: “My father’s been incredibly clear: You do not do that under any circumstance...I can also tell you if it’s true, that person will probably no longer be around.” pic.twitter.com/b2zObobQT9 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2024

“That’s not subtle,” said New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman, after hearing Trump’s remarks played during a CNN panel. “It was gentle about Boris, but I interpret that as a warning shot.”

Donald Trump ordered the internal probe of Epshteyn’s activities last week after his team received complaints.

“I suppose every president has people around them who try to make money off them on the outside,” he told Just the News on Monday, noting he was unaware of anyone on his team soliciting payments for access. “It’s a shame, but it happens, but no one working for me in any capacity should be looking to make money.”

Epshteyn has been one of the MAGA world’s most dedicated and zealous partisans. He was indicted in Arizona earlier this year for his alleged participation in the campaign’s fake elector plot that sought to overturn the 2020 election results.