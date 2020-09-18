Eric Trump Says He’ll Testify in New York Probe Only After Election
CATCH YOU LATER
The president’s son has said he’s ready to face questioning by New York investigators looking into claims the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of assets—but only if it can wait until after the presidential election. Eric Trump already dodged investigators once, having canceled a planned interview in July only to later refuse to reschedule. After New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office filed a motion last month seeking to force him to provide testimony, lawyers for the Trump Organization responded Thursday with the condition that the interview be conducted after Nov. 3 to avoid “any appearance of politicizing the investigatory process.”
They said they offered four dates for Eric Trump’s interview in the civil investigation, with the earliest being Nov. 19. The delay is necessary, they said, due to “Mr. Trump’s extreme travel schedule and related unavailability between now and the election, and to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes.” Eric Trump serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and was reportedly involved in some properties where his father is accused of overestimating assets in order to obtain financial benefits. The investigation kicked off after the president’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress early last year that Trump routinely exaggerated his own wealth in financial documents “when it served his purposes.” The Trump Organization has said the allegations are politically motivated.