Eric Trump Slams Cousin Whose Book Says Donald Used N-Word

Eric Trump has launched a coruscating attack on his cousin Fred for his decision to “cash in” on election fever with a family memoir about the former president.

The book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, makes a number of explosive claims, including that the 10-year-old Fred Trump III heard his uncle repeatedly use the n-word after he found his car had been slashed.

But according to Eric Trump, Donald’s second son, it is nothing less than a betrayal after years in which Fred Trump III has enjoyed the largesse and direct financial help from the real estate mogul—including funds to help look after his now-adult son, who has developmental disabilities.

“It’s disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to ‘cash in’ less than a 100 days before an election,” Eric wrote on X Tuesday.

“I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care.

“To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply [to] earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of ‘no good deed goes unpunished’.”

Fred Trump III is the son of Fred Trump Jr., Donald’s elder brother, who died in 1981 at the age of 43. Fred is also the brother of Mary Trump, a longtime critic of the former president who has written two bestselling books about him.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America broadcast Tuesday, the 61-year-old Fred Trump insisted that he had heard his uncle use the n-word, despite denials from Trump and his election campaign.

But he was open about the support that Donald Trump had given him and his son, although he suggested it may now have dried up.

“A couple of years ago … I called him. I said, ‘Donald, the fund’s running out.’ And without hesitation, he said, ‘Your son doesn’t recognize you. Let him die and move to Florida,’” Fred said.

He also recognized the hospitality he had enjoyed from the Trump family over the years, adding: “But my guess is I may not be welcome to any of the golf courses anymore. I’ll find others. But I do thank him for the entree to those courses. I’m a heck of a golfer.”