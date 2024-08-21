Eric Trump Stamps His Feet as Michelle Obama Appears at DNC
‘UNWATCHABLE’
Eric Trump was clearly unimpressed with Michelle Obama’s appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, taking to X in the few first few minutes of her speech. “This is unwatchable…,” he wrote. The comments marked some of the first criticisms of the convention from Donald Trump’s second-eldest son. He also took to Fox News earlier in the evening to compare the DNC to the recent Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. “We didn’t have anything other than love, we had American flags, we had people singing God Bless America, we had people who had tears in their eyes when my father came out. They love this country,” he told Sean Hannity. “America doesn’t have a leadership right now, America doesn’t have a cheerleader right now,” he said, adding the Harris campaign is “copying” his famous father, noting her comments on a tax plan. Donald Trump Jr., Eric’s older brother, has already claimed the DNC is a “disaster”—but according to Nielsen ratings, that’s not quite the case.