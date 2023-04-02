Eric Trump: People on Plane Gave Me ‘Hugs’ When Dad Was Indicted
‘THE SUPPORT IS UNBELIEVABLE’
Eric Trump says fellow plane passengers came up to hug him when news of his father Donald Trump’s indictment broke Thursday. “I was on a plane, I was on a commercial flight, when this whole indictment broke,” Trump said on Fox News on Saturday. “People were coming up to me, giving me hugs.” The former president’s son did not stop there: “The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic, that they’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country.” Trump’s statement comes after his sister, Ivanka Trump, gave a short, low-energy statement in response to the indictment: “I love my father and I love my country,” her statement read. “Today I am pained for both.”