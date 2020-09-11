‘Truly Appreciate You’: Eric Trump Thanked Chicago Mayor for Raising Bridges Amid Unrest
THINKING BOUT YOU
Eric Trump reportedly conveyed his appreciation for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s call to raise bridges amid unrest in the city following George Floyd’s death in May. “Mrs. Mayor, I am thinking about you,” Trump texted in messages obtained by the Chicago Tribune. “Please know, I and we truly appreciate you.” While Eric Trump privately thanked the mayor, President Donald Trump criticized the call last month at an event in Wisconsin, where he said Lightfoot “literally raised up the drawbridges to prevent hordes of rioters from ransacking the city.” Afterward, Lightfoot spoke out, saying that “one of the bridges we put up is near Trump Tower because our protesters and vigilantes would love nothing more than to attack Trump Tower.” “So those little notes that I get from Eric Trump after every time that we’ve protected that property, if they want us to stop, say the word,” she said.