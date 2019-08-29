CHEAT SHEET
THIS ISN'T OVER
Eric Trump Threatens Lawrence O'Donnell With Legal Action Over Retracted Russia Claim
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell has already retracted his claim that Russian oligarchs co-signed Donald Trump’s loans with Deutsche Bank—but the Trump family clearly don't think that's enough. Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, tweeted late Wednesday that the company will take O’Donnell and MSNBC to court over his claims. “This was a reckless attempt to slander our family and smear a great company,” wrote the president's son. “Apologies are not enough when the true intent was solely to damage and cause harm. As a company, we will be taking legal action. This unethical behavior has to stop.” O'Donnell made his claim on air Tuesday evening and retracted it on the subsequent show. “We don’t know whether the information is inaccurate,” the MSNBC host said on his Wednesday evening broadcast. “But the fact is, we do know it wasn’t ready for broadcast, and for that, I apologize.”