Eric Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against Rachel Maddow
‘WILL NOT HESITATE’
Eric Trump is threatening to sue Rachel Maddow after the MSNBC host merely pointed out that he and his wife, Lara, are scheduled to speak at a Trump National Doral event in Miami this weekend—along with anti-semites. “I can’t really believe they are going ahead with it,” Maddow said during her Monday night show in between playing clips of Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, who are set to appear at the ReAwaken America tour. In response, Trump posted on Twitter Tuesday night that Maddow is “walking a fine line” because his family is actually “the most pro-Israel family in American political history,” citing in part how Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children are Jewish. “If [Maddow] or anyone else even remotely suggests I am anti-semitic I will not hesitate to take legal action against them personally.” Other expected speakers at the Miami gathering are former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro, Michael Flynn, Matthew Whitaker and Kash Patel, as well as Devin Nunes, the former California congressman who currently leads Donald Trump’s social media company.