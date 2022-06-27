Eric Trump Felt Post-Election Violence Was ‘Fair Game’: Jan. 6 Filmmaker
GO TEAM!
Donald Trump’s middle son was blithe about the potential violence that threatened to erupt across the U.S. in the wake of his father losing the 2020 presidential election, according to a British documentarian. Alex Holder, the filmmaker whose substantial access to the Trump family has been of great interest to the select House panel investigating the Capitol riot, said in an interview with The Independent published Monday that Eric Trump felt that violence would be justified. “When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was… fair game in that it… was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse,” Holder said, “or he felt that it was the right thing to do… because the election was stolen.” The documentarian’s forthcoming series on the Trumps, Unprecedented, is slated to premiere on Discovery+ this summer. Footage from the three-part project has been turned over to the Jan. 6 committee.