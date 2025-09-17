Eric Trump Trolled for Saying Kirk Was Dad’s ‘Second Son’

Eric Trump said his dad saw Charlie Kirk as a “second son,” and the internet was quick to react.

“He became … probably a second son to my father,” the president’s 41-year-old second son said about Kirk in a Tuesday interview on Fox & Friends. “He fought beside us. I was on that stage with him a hundred times. I mean, he was an amazing person,” the president’s son continued.

Kirk— who was fatally shot on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Utah Valley University at the age of 31—was a close friend of President Donald Trump and members of his family.

Eric’s comments have taken the internet by storm, as people question why he seemed to forget that his father has more than one son.

Charlie Kirk was a close friend of the Trump family, pictured here with President Donald Trump's first son, Don Jr.. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“What do you mean “like a second son” Eric? Donald Trump already has a second son! It’s you!" one user wrote.

“He was beautiful, he was like the Eric Trump I never had,” another quipped.

“Demoted to stepson by Charlie Kirk,” wrote another.

Eric Trump is the president’s third child with Ivana Trump. He has two older siblings—Donald Trump Jr., 47, and Ivanka Trump, 43—and two younger half-siblings, Tiffany Trump, 31, and Barron Trump, 19.

Charlie Kirk was an incredible patriot — brave, tough as hell, and a dear friend to our entire family. In his honor, all @Trump properties will fly their flags at half-staff. We will always celebrate his life, strive to make him proud, and pray that God watches over Erika and… pic.twitter.com/XnjOXwfbF0 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 10, 2025

Following Kirk’s assassination, Don Jr., said the conservative activist was “like a little brother” to him. President Trump also recalled “Don said to me, ‘He’s sort of like a son to you’.”

This isn’t the first time Eric’s position in the family has been publicly mocked. In a 2017 satirical column for The New Yorker, Andy Borowitz wrote: “Don, Jr., got this ginormous room, and I got a crappy little one,” Eric Trump said. “Don, Jr., got to work in the real-estate company, and I got stuck with the winery. But all that’s about to change.”

Currently, the president’s second son serves as the Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization.