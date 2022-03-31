CHEAT SHEET
Head of French Intelligence Is Out Over Ukraine ‘Failure,’ Reports Say
Gen. Eric Vidaud, the head of French military intelligence, is reportedly departing his post after “insufficient briefings” and a “failure to master the issues” on Ukraine. Vidaud served as the head of the Direction of Military Intelligence (DRM) since last summer. He was reportedly criticized by top military brass for failing to predict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, deeming it unlikely and breaking with U.S. assessments. Vidaud is also said to have taken heat for Australia’s decision to nix a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with France and go with a security pact with the U.S. and U.K. instead.