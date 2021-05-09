CHEAT SHEET
    Officials Find Antidote to Vaccine Hesitancy: Free Beer

    McCaffrey Blauner

    Breaking News Intern

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    As vaccination demand dwindles, authorities in Erie County, New York, are trying a new tactic—offering free beer as an incentive for residents to get their COVID-19 jab. On Saturday, health officials held the first “Shot and a Chaser” vaccine clinic at Resurgence Brewing Company in Buffalo, giving a free pint glass and a drink of their choice to residents over the age of 21 who turn up to get their first dose. “We’re going to do more people today at our first dose-clinics than most of our first-dose clinics in the last week combined,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz told The Buffalo News on Saturday. This comes as part of a larger attempt to convince young people, who may not see themselves as being at risk for COVID-19, to get the shot. New Jersey and Suffolk County are also taking similar approaches, offering free drink coupons at local breweries for people who receive the vaccine.

