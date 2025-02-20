Crime & Justice

Erik Menendez Reveals Brothers Were ‘Bullied Violently’ in Prison

PRISON TRAUMA

Erik Menendez described the abuse he and his brother suffered behind bars on the 2 Angry Men podcast.

Joey McFadden
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Erik and Lyle Menendez
VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images
Joey McFadden

Joey McFadden

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsElon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee