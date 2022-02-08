Erik Prince Helped Fund Pro-Trump Espionage Scheme, NYT Says
I SPY
Embattled military contractor Erik Prince reportedly helped raise money in 2018 for a conservative scheme by a friend and British ex-spy to collect dirt on former president Donald Trump’s political opponents. A founder of private security firm Blackwater and notorious soldier of fortune, Prince pitched Susan Gore, heir to the Gore-Tex fortune, on his buddy Richard Seddon’s planned espionage project. Gore later became the venture’s main backer, according to a new report from The New York Times. It was previously disclosed by the Times that Prince had helped recruit former spies—including Seddon—for a Project Veritas operation to infiltrate left-wing groups, but his fundraising role in Seddon’s own independent plot had not been previously revealed. It is unclear how many other people Prince approached in addition to Gore, but Seddon was able to successfully expand his espionage ring from Wyoming to Colorado and Arizona over the course of two years. His undercover agents, including Gore and former Project Veritas spies, posed as Democrats, collecting intelligence and making thousands of dollars’ worth of donations in potential violation of federal campaign finance laws.