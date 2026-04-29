Erika Kirk Reveals Eyebrow-Raising Reason She Went to WHCA Dinner

Erika Kirk says she made a cross-country trip to confront journalists at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because she was fed-up with their reporting on her.

In a lengthy video posted via her late husband Charlie Kirk’s podcast, Erika, dressed in all black and wearing a black cap, delivered a dramatic monologue bashing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and the “evil forces” in the media.

Erika said “everyone was asking” why she “even went to the White House Correspondents’ dinner.” She explained that it was because she wanted to confront some journalists, for whom the event was supposed to be honoring, for their coverage of her.

“Many of the journalists in that room have attempted to dehumanize me, and I wanted to meet some of them face to face, quite frankly,” she said.

Erika said she wanted to confront journalists at an event meant to honor their work and the freedom of the press. The Charlie Kirk Show/Real America's Voice

“Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me,” she asked.

She then said a journalist from the Daily Mail had come up to her at the dinner, introduced herself, and expressed her condolences for the loss of her husband.

On that, Erika recalled telling her, “‘It is so nice to put a name to the face, especially with all the slander, the lies, the accusations that are out there surrounding my husband’s murder and myself.’”

Erika recalled telling the reporter: “‘This is my first time at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and I find it so fascinating the dynamic that is going on right now, because everyone is all dressed up, and you guys are co-mingling in and out of each other’s cocktail parties, and so for one night, you are able to put aside all of your differences for the sake of freedom of speech.”

“‘And then by Monday morning, things will go back to being an absolute bloodbath between all of you,’” Erika said she told the journalist.

Erika recounted a confrontational moment she had with a journalist, who had expressed sympathy for the loss of her husband. The Charlie Kirk Show/Real America's Voice

She said that shortly after her confrontation with the Daily Mail reporter, “gunshots rang out, and total chaos ensued.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was interrupted after a gunman, alleged to be 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, attempted to storm into the event space to kill Trump administration officials.

The MAGA widow, who lives in the Phoenix area with her two young children, was seen crying after the attempted shooting, saying, “I just want to go home” as she was escorted out.

Erika pictured at Charlie's funeral, which was held in Arizona at the Arizona Cardinals stadium. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

In addition to her anecdote on her conversation with a journalist, Erika also went knives out for those who have questioned her behavior in the aftermath of Charlie’s killing.

“Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in whiteface,” she said, in what appeared to be a dig at comedian Druski, who dressed up as MAGA women for a skit.

Comedian Druski parodies conservative MAGA women. screen grab

She went on to say, “I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband.”

Owens, once a close friend of Charlie Kirk, has for months engaged in a conspiracy theory that Israel, and in turn Erika, somehow had something to do with his killing at a Utah speaking event last year.