Erin Jackson Becomes First Black American Woman to Win Gold in Speed Skating
INCREDIBLE
Erin Jackson is the first Black American woman to win an Olympic speed skating medal and the first U.S. woman to win a speed skating gold since 1994 after taking home the women’s 500m gold medal in a time of 37.04 on Sunday. “I wish I could describe how I feel. It is amazing. This medal means so much,” Jackson said after the big win. World No. 1 Jackson nearly didn’t qualify for the Olympics after slipping during qualifiers, but teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot to make sure Jackson could make it to Beijing. “Right after the race, I knew that if it came down to me relinquishing my spot for her to be named on the team, I would do that because she deserves it,” Bowe told reporters earlier this week. Bowe ended up being able to compete after other countries returned qualifying slots and some were given to the U.S. She placed 16th in the 500m.