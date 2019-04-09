80-Year-Old NYC Man Charged in 1973 Virginia Beach Murders

An 80-year-old New York man has been arrested for allegedly killing two teen tourists at Virginia Beach in 1973, the New York Daily News reports. Ernest Broadnax was reportedly arrested Monday in connection with the murders of Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropaola, 19-year-olds from Pittsburgh, in a Virginia Beach motel in June 1973. Pietropaola was reportedly “raped, strangled and shot three times.” Seethaler, who was found with a gash in her neck, was strangled and shot. At the time of the murders, Broadnax would have been 33 years old. Detectives also told a local news station in 2011 that the person who killed Seethaler and Pietropaola may have murdered up to 10 other women in the area. Broadnax, who has 10 prior arrests and served two seven-year prison sentences, is reportedly being held in a New York City jail pending extradition to Virginia.
