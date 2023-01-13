CHEAT SHEET
Escaped Clouded Leopard Shuts Down the Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo announced via its Twitter account that it was closed on Friday due to a “serious situation:” a missing leopard. “A non-dangerous animal... is out of its habitat,” the tweets continue. “One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time.” The zoo said Dallas police officers are on hand to help locate the leopard, which it believes to be hiding somewhere on the property. The zoo said it will share updates as the situation unfolds.