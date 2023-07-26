CHEAT SHEET
Escaped Goats Take Over California Neighborhood
FIELD TRIP
A California neighborhood was briefly taken over by a horde of goats this week after they escaped their enclosure. The Pinole Police Department was called to the scene to help recapture the animals, but upon arriving, officers apparently realized they were no match for the large herd. “There’s nothing we can do until the herder gets here,” an officer can be heard saying as other officers laugh at the spectacle in a video shared by the police department. A huge number of goats could be seen munching on people’s gardens and making themselves at home in front yards. The animals, which have been used in the state to eat up dried vegetation and reduce wildfire risk, were eventually returned to their enclosure.