Escaped ‘Lioness’ in Berlin Area Was Probably Just a Wild Boar, Mayor Says
ALL BOAR, NO ROAR
The escaped “lioness” believed to have been roaming a Berlin suburb, prompting a massive police operation with helicopters and drones, might not have been a lioness after all, according to local officials. While authorities will continue to be on the lookout, Kleinmachnow Mayor Michael Grubert told reporters the spotted beast might have just been a wild boar. On Thursday, passers-by tipped off police about a fugitive wild animal and residents were warned to remain inside their homes due to the potential threat. After analyzing videos and photos shot by phone cameras, officials determined the animal did not seem to have the typical features of a lioness and that a shadow may have been mistaken for a long lionine tail, Grubert said. “Following another convincing tip this morning, police and hunters visited a small area of forest,” he added. “We only found a family of wild boar.” The stay-at-home advisory has been lifted for residents, but Grubert said it was impossible to rule out with 100 percent certainty that there was no lioness. “I myself was surprised by how light the boar were,” he said.