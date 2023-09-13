Danelo Cavalcante, the Brazilian murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison on Aug. 31 and spent nearly two weeks on the run, has been apprehended, Pennsylvania police announced on Wednesday.

“This is a message from Pennsylvania State Police,” police said in a reverse 911 call to area residents. “The search for Danelo Cavalcante is over. The subject is now in custody.”

“The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks,” the Chester County Commissioners said in a statement Wednesday morning.

News of Cavalcante’s capture comes after authorities moved their manhunt to South Coventry Township in Chester County and announced he was now armed, further fueling fears among residents left paralyzed by the news that a convicted murderer was lurking in their midst.

Residents had been on edge throughout the nearly two-week manhunt for Cavalcante, who police had described as “extremely dangerous” and “desperate.” Convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao to death in 2021 to allegedly stop her from alerting authorities that he was a fugitive in his home country for a different murder, Cavalcante made his brazen escape while awaiting transfer to a different prison to begin serving his life sentence for that slaying.

Sources cited by FOX 29 on Wednesday said he was found in a shed at a John Deere dealership in Pottstown, wielding the same rifle he’d stolen from a homeowner days earlier.

“His arrest is a huge relief. We were staying away from the news to try to stay calm, have some peace, because we have been distressed and getting sick. My mother had gotten sick. We were afraid that he would retaliate against my family. We were afraid because you guys [the media] know what he’s capable of,” Deborah’s sister Silvia Brandao told GloboNews.

Cavalcante had been spotted multiple times as police chased him throughout Chester County, panicking residents and shutting down schools in some areas as he managed to elude capture again and again.

“If I’m nervous, can you imagine the ex-girlfriend’s sister who’s taking care of the two kids? They are super scared. My cousin has kids in school in Phoenixville. They are scared, too,” Franco Rosa, Cavalcante’s former roommate, told FOX 29 earlier this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.