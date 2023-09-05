Escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Has Been Spotted 4 Times, Cops Say

Read it at WPVI
Pennsylvania police say there have been four credible sightings of a convicted murderer who escaped from prison on Thursday morning. That gives investigators a pretty good idea of where Danelo Cavalcante is hiding out—and they are playing a recording of his mother urging him to surrender in the search area. “We are confident that if he is in there, we will find him,” Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told WPVI. Cavalcante, 34, stabbed his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in front of her kids and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.