Murderer on the Loose in Pennsylvania Spotted Multiple Times
CLOSING IN
Police in Pennsylvania said Saturday that there have been two more confirmed sightings of an escaped murderer in southeast Pennsylvania. Danelo Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life for killing his girlfriend in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 while awaiting a state prison transfer. Cavalcante has been spotted nearly a dozen times since his escape, and there is a $20,000 reward out for information on his whereabouts. On Friday, officials announced that the prison guard on duty during Cavalcante’s escape had been fired. Cavalcante scaled a wall in the recreation yard and ran across a roof before jumping to the ground and escaping. Officials on Friday also said that more than 400 personnel were assisting with the search for Cavalcante across southeastern Pennsylvania.