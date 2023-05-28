Escaped Ohio Inmate Bradley Gillespie Found Dead in Ohio River
CAUSE UNKNOWN
Bradley Gillespie, the 50-year-old convicted murderer who escaped Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Ohio, was found dead in the Ohio River by a passing boater, police said Sunday. Gillespie fled the prison with fellow inmate James Lee last week, with both being discovered missing over 24 hours later. According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the two evaded law enforcement by “concealing themselves in a dumpster,” going unnoticed for multiple head counts at the prison. Both were on the run until Wednesday morning, when the duo was pulled over by police in a stolen car and attempted to flee. Police said Lee was arrested after their car wrecked in the chase, but Gillespie got away—until his body was found Sunday. “We are glad to have closure to this situation,” said Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney in a press conference Sunday. “However, I do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate the death of any life at this time.” McKinney said the cause of death is still unknown, but an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.