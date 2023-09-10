Escaped Pennsylvania Killer Spotted With Apparent Makeover
NEW LOOK
Police said Sunday morning that Danelo Cavalcante, the killer who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, has been spotted again in Northern Chester County near Phoenixville late Saturday night with a changed appearance since his last sighting on Friday. Authorities say that Cavalcante is now driving a stolen Baily’s Dairy van with a fridge on top, possibly white in color. “He is clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes,” police said Sunday morning. The search for Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend, continues as local authorities are expected to hold a press conference about the incident later today.