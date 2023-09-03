Escaped Prisoner Convicted of Murder Spotted in Pennsylvania
ON THE LOOSE
Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante is on the loose in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and residents are being warned to lock up and stay indoors as swarms of cops patrol the area. Cavalcante, who was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday morning, according to authorities. He was spotted on a home surveillance camera early Saturday morning, just 1.5 miles from where the prison is, traversing through the residential yard. “Look in your basements, look around your areas, check your cars. Make sure that things are locked,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said at a news conference. Cavalcante was spotted wearing a light-colored T-shirt, white sneakers, pants and a backpack, according to the DA’s office.