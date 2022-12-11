Man Attacked and Killed After Rampaging Rhino Escapes National Park in India
CEASELESS
A 70-year-old man was killed in India on Sunday after a one-horned rhino caught him in one of his paddy fields in Assam’s Golaghat district, authorities say. The endangered animal had recently escaped from Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, attacking Tarachan Choudhury in the early morning hours as he followed a herd of cattle, an unidentified member of his family said, according to The Print. “A Rhino which had strayed away from the Kaziranga National Park killed a person at the Ratan Chapori area,” Kaziranga park officials said in a statement. “He had, reportedly, gone to the area along with cows for grazing. Suddenly the rhino appeared and attacked the man and he died on the spot.” The area has been ravaged by rhino attacks in recent months. Three people have been injured after finding themselves face to face with one of the creatures over the last five months, including two forest workers who were left critically injured by a rhino at the park in November while working to clear a road.