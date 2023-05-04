Prison Escapee Says He Was ‘in Love’ With Guard Who Helped Him Bust Out
GUILTY PLEA
Casey White, the infamous Alabama prisoner who busted out of jail with help from his guard-turned-lover last year, pleaded guilty to an escape charge on Thursday—proclaiming his love for his slain partner a final time. The plea deal ensures Casey White, 39, will spend the rest of his life behind bars—pending a daring second escape—and that charges relating to the murder of 56-year-old correctional officer Vicky White will be dropped. Casey went on the run with Vicky White last April. She helped him escape but shot herself dead as authorities closed in on them, landing Casey with the now-dropped murder charge. “It wasn’t supposed to happen like that,” Casey said in court Thursday, AL.com reported. “Things happened…and we was in love.” The Bonnie-and-Clyde wannabes traversed the South for 11 days before cops cornered them in Indiana. White is still on the hook for a capital murder charge that’s set to go to trial in August.