Former Day Laborer Pleads Guilty in Slaying of 83-Year-Old Socialite

A former day laborer has pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-employer, an 83-year-old wealthy socialite who was found bludgeoned to death in the laundry room of her Westchester property in 2015, NBC4 reports. The 34-year old Esdras Marroquin Gomez accepted a plea deal that will likely result in a life sentence, and will require he spend at least 20 to 22 years in prison before appearing before a parole board. Gomez—who was accused of murdering Lois Colley, the wife of a millionaire McDonald’s franchise owner—had worked on the couple’s property a few times, NBC4 reports, but was not working at the time of her death. Authorities believe that Gomez was “upset or concerned” about a potential injury he sustained on the job and “probably wanted money.” They further allege that he murdered the 83-year-old with a fire extinguisher found on the property. At a press conference Monday, Colley’s husband expressed his relief that the murderer was brought to justice. “We the family had a tough time, but this will help,” he said, fighting back tears.