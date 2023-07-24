ESPN Analyst Collapses on Air Before Soccer Game
‘HE IS OK’
ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop collapsed on air before a game between AC Milan and Real Madrid in California on Sunday. Hislop, a former Premier League goalkeeper, was speaking with co-host Dan Thomas a few minutes before kickoff at the friendly game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena when he appeared to stumble before collapsing into Thomas. Thomas could be heard yelling “Shak!” as he went to his colleague’s aid before asking for medical help. The broadcast cut to commercials. “He has recovered,” commentator Adrian Healey said on the network when the broadcast resumed. “I didn’t see the incident… but I’m sure it was an alarming one. We’ve been told in definitive terms that he is OK.” Later, Thomas said Hislop was “conscious” and “talking.” “I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all,” Thomas said. “He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.”