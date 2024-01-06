ESPN Apologizes After Aaron Rodgers Falsely Linked Kimmel to Epstein

Read it at Front Office Sports
ESPN has issued an apology after New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers falsely implied that Jimmy Kimmel would appear on a list of figures connected to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel,” ESPN’s senior vice president of digital and studio production Mike Foss told Front Office Sports. “It should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment.” Pat McAfee apologized earlier this week for the remark made on his show; Kimmel himself threatened to sue Rodgers.