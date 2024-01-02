CHEAT SHEET
ESPN Apologizes for Showing Woman Flashing Breast in Sugar Bowl Broadcast
ESPN has apologized after its coverage of the Sugar Bowl on Monday night included a clip in which a woman could be seen flashing her breast. The lewd slip-up was aired after a commercial in the second half of Washington’s 37-31 triumph over Texas in a seminal of the College Football Playoff. The footage showed people walking around on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, with a woman visibly pulling down her top and exposing her nipple to someone off camera. “We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer told the Associated Press in a statement.