ESPN Axes Beloved ‘Sportscenter’ Host Stan Verrett After 25-Year Run
SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett will be leaving ESPN at summer’s end after the network opted not to renew his contract, according to Front Office Sports. “We’re grateful for Stan’s many contributions and all he has brought to SportsCenter over the years,” Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President and executive editor of sports news and entertainment for the network, said in a statement. “We thank him and wish him continued success.” Verrett, who came to ESPN in 2000, had been co-anchoring the network’s flagship program from its Los Angeles studios since 2009. ESPN announced in March that, after 16 years in L.A., it would be moving that production to their Bristol, Connecticut headquarters. Verrett won’t be making the move with them. “My life is in Los Angeles is now,” Verrett wrote on X. “Nothing but gratitude for 25 years of living a dream at ESPN. I’m not retiring. Really excited about the future and some incredible opportunities. Stay tuned.” Front Office Sports reports that Verrett will help promote SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” tour in support of its forthcoming direct-to-consumer product.